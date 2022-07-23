Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 8: Jake Weary on Deran story

Tomorrow night on TNT you’re going to have a chance to see Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 8 — want to get some perspective ahead of time?

For the sake of this article, we’re going to put the focus on Deran Cody in particular and for good reason. We’re talking here about the youngest member of the Cody brothers, but also one of the most well-adjusted, strange as that may seem. He is a little more street-smart than Pope, and also less quick-tempered than Craig. He’s got a bar that allows him to have a public role in society. He’s gone through a lot and yet, he perseveres.

For a while, we have assume that Deran is the most likely Cody to get out of this series alive, and for a pretty good reason. Pope at the moment is dealing with a case surrounding Catherine Belen’s death — he’s not fully aware of everything just yet, but it feels like those walls are slowly closing in around him. Meanwhile, Craig seems to constantly get himself in danger, and after what happened to his son Nick last week, we’re worried about long-term ramifications. J is just dangerous in general, and he can be a bit narrow-minded since he sees the world in a particular way. Deran can blend in; that can help him more in the long-term.

Of course, it is also still possible that Animal Kingdom could be out to surprise us.

