Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? We know that we could all use a little bit of comedy in our lives. The late-night sketch show is an institution for a lot of people and even know not every sketch is amazing, that’s honestly a part of joy that comes with watching. Week in and week out, you never know what you’re going to get and whether or not the show is going to go off the rails.

Let’s start things off here with the bad news: You aren’t going to be able to experience any of this unpredictability tonight. There is no new SNL on the air, and nor will there be one for a good while. The plan is for the show to return in the fall, and we’re at the point in the off-season where things tend to be rather dead. There isn’t a whole lot of news about new cast members, but at least we’ve had a chance to hear from a familiar face!

If you missed it, earlier this week Kate McKinnon spoke with Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa and in that, indicated the reason behind her departure at the end of season 47. It’s not because she disliked the experience; instead, she was just tired and she accomplished everything that she set out to do over the course of so many years.

In general, we think there’s a really fascinating study to be had of a lot of performers’ careers once SNL is over. For so many of them (Kate included), getting on the show is really the culmination of their entire life’s work. It is similar to a basketball player who makes it to the NBA. You make your dream come true, but eventually you retire and have to figure out what’s next and often, much of your life is still ahead of you.

We’re excited to see what Kate will do moving forward, and we tend to think that she will definitely be asked to host whenever she wants to do that. It’s a matter of when more than if in our mind.

