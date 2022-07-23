The Bachelorette episode 3 spoilers: The biggest group date EVER

As we prepare for The Bachelorette episode 3 on ABC Monday night, apparently there is some history in the making. As it turns out, this installment is going to contain the largest group date in the whole history of the show!

If you look below, you can get a small window into this — or, at the very least, how this date is set up. All of these guys should be worried about getting enough time with Gabby and/or Rachel, but at least there are two of them. Just imagine how hard it would be to pull this off with only one lead! Granted, if we only had one Bachelorette, we feel like the group of men would be a tiny bit smaller. (We imagine a more substantial cut is coming fairly soon.)

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

So what is this group date going to actually be? Per the official ABC synopsis, “the remaining 19 men head to a pristine Pasadena palace for the largest group date in Bachelorette history, and legendary photographer Franco Lacosta helps the ladies envision their futures through his lens. Capping off the evening, the group will head to SoFi Stadium for a night of romance that takes an emotional turn when several men reveal shocking news to Gabby.”

Note that we’ve seen images of Gabby and Rachel wearing some variation of wedding gowns already; with that in mind, this is probably a BIG part of what will be happening in this date! It could be weird and super-awkward, and that’s a big reminder that this is the sort of date where it’s up to the guys to make the most of the moment. They could find their way into a much better spot with Gabby and Rachel by the very end of this.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Bachelorette

What do you most want to see on The Bachelorette episode 3?

Are there any specific guys you are rooting for? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other information that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Are you ready for the biggest group date in Bachelor history? Check it out Monday at 8/7c on ABC 🙌 pic.twitter.com/LLdOkT1xAg — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) July 22, 2022

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







