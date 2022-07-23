House of the Dragon spoilers: All about the current King Viserys

When House of the Dragon premieres on HBO next month, you are going to see something very-much surprising. The Seven Kingdoms are not going to be ruled by someone incompetent, out for blood, or desperate for power; instead, there will actually be a nuanced, intelligent ruler in King Viserys Targaryen. He may not be a perfect man, but Paddy Considine’s is someone who legitimately does his best.

Of course, in saying all of this, we are immediately worried for his future — it’s pretty hard not to.

In speaking today at San Diego Comic-Con about this character, executive producer George R.R. Martin (whose Fire & Blood serves as a basis for this show) explained, per Deadline, further what makes this character stand out:

A good king is someone who regards being a king as a duty than a privilege you’re entitled to. The duty is to dispense justice, have peace and occasionally do boring things and building roads and sanitation. No one wants to see a show about King Viserys building roads … He’s not driven by glory.

So where does the chaos come? For starters, from within his own family as a battle for succession could be one of the central plots of the series. Beyond just that, you also have other problems coursing through the land, plus the presence of a LOT of dragons — are more than are present within Game of Thrones. The panel had a lot of excited, nervous energy — you could get a sense that the cast and crew are happy with what they’ve created. However, no one forgets how the end of Game of Thrones was received. That’s the worry.

