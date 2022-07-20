House of the Dragon season 1 trailer: A new story of succession

Today HBO finally released a full-length trailer for House of the Dragon season 1 — and yes, it’s all sorts of epic. Did you expect anything else from the Game of Thrones franchise?

There’s been no denying from the start that this show carried with it a great deal of anticipation. However, we also never quite knew what the story would look like or fully be about. We knew that it was set 150 years before the original show, and now, the individual players are starting to become clear.

Want to make sure that you don’t miss any House of the Dragon video coverage right now? Then we suggest that you SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! We will have more reviews every week that we don’t want you to miss.

The lead for House of the Dragon is set to be Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, a young woman who is intent on sitting on the Iron Throne, even though no woman has done so before. King Viserys Targaryen is intent on choosing the right heir, and there is a good bit of comedy in the idea that this is now HBO’s second major drama about an all-powerful guy trying to establish a succession plan. Yet, Rhaenyra is no Shiv Roy, and this world is not Waystar Royco.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

There is a great cast surrounding D’Arcy on the series, with Matt Smith especially being a name we are excited to see in action. The presence of dragons in the trailer is a no-brainer, and at the center of most of the story could eventually be a civil war. We do hope that Game of Thrones fans at least give this show a chance; there are opportunities in here to at least show that the franchise is looking to avoid what went wrong in the original. Remember, this is also a different creative team.

What are you most excited to see from House of the Dragon, at least judging from this trailer?

Let us know in the comments! Also, come back for some additional updates you 100% do not want to miss. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







