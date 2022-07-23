The Blacklist season 11: The possible variables at play

Is there a chance that we’re going to see The Blacklist season 11 happen over at NBC? Is this a super-crazy thing to even think about?

We should note, of course, that we’re still waiting for more news in regards to season 10. Production has not started as of yet, and there is no specific date out there as to when we’ll hear more news about it. There’s also no clear timeline as to when we’ll learn if this is the final season or not. (Personally, we think the writers need to know by the end of the year; that way, they can start writing towards the end.)

So what will be considered when it comes to a season 11? First and foremost, it’s money. How much this show costs versus how much it makes. In terms of budget, the cast is probably more affordable than it has been in a while — you have James Spader, Harry Lennix, and Diego Klattenhoff as original cast members, but Hisham Tawfiq is the only other confirmed regular with Amir Arison and Laura Sohn both gone. Presumably someone else will get promoted, but we haven’t heard anything official there as of yet.

Production-wise, the series is not as big or ambitious as it used to be; just look at the season 9 episodes versus season 1. It can save some money here and there with how it films action sequences, but there are still costs to be considered. It’s not cheap to film in New York City, and it’s also worth noting that NBC doesn’t have full ownership of the show. The Blacklist hails from Sony TV, so there need to be arrangements made every year to keep it around. We think the reason for the renewals so far as to do with Sony giving the network a good licensing deal, especially since the studio makes so much money on Netflix and from international distribution.

Creatively, there’s another issue here in that there are only so many Blacklist spots left. Unless the show does a ton of repeats for season 10 or they just go in a really different direction with episode titles, we’re not sure there are even enough names for another season to be feasible. Time will tell…

