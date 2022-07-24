Is Becoming Elizabeth new tonight on Starz? Are we going to be getting some other great stories from this world?

There are a few different things we should get into in this piece, but let’s start with the unfortunate news when it comes to the schedule: There is no installment tonight on the network. Instead, we’re going to be waiting until July 31 to have the series back. Why a hiatus at this point? It’s odd, but this is something that Starz tends to do with a lot of their shows. They give their series a little bit of a breather before diving back in.

Overall, there are two episodes left in this historical series, which of course documents the path that Elizabeth goes on before eventually becoming Queen. We have some official details for what lies ahead, and all you have to do is look below. (We’d caution you about spoilers, but just how many spoilers can we really share for a series based mostly on history?)

Season 1 episode 7, “To Laugh, to Lie, to Flatter, to Face” – “In a new age with a new Lord Protector, Edward, now free from his uncle Somerset’s influence, is emboldened to pursue ever more ruthless Protestant reforms and to seek new alliances.”

Season 1 episode 8, “To Death We Must Stoop” – “The king is sick and the court that made an enemy of Catholics now face the possibility of being ruled by one as Mary rides to Whitehall. Mary and Elizabeth are briefly reunited in their love for their sick brother but Edward is distraught that his legacy of a Protestant England dies with him if Mary succeeds to the throne. Elizabeth watches as court breaks old loyalties and forms new alliances with every man desperately scrambling to survive what may be coming. That is until Elizabeth is approached with the proposition: if England is to see its first woman on the throne, why should it not be her?”

