P-Valley season 2 episode 8 spoilers: ‘The Death Drop’

Want to get some more news when it comes to P-Valley season 2 episode 8? The story here is titled “The Death Drop,” and that alone is probably enough to get you excited for what lies ahead. We should also note that this episode is not the finale; while the first season only had eight episodes, we’re actually getting a full ten this time around. That means more opportunities for interesting stories and/or twists and turns. There is a lot to look forward to.

Can we also just hope along the way that some characters are going to find an element of peace for themselves? There has been so much pain this season for Lil Murda, Mercedes, and Keyshawn, and there’s only so much time left we’re getting to see things progress. Below, you can get some of the first official details courtesy of the season 2 episode 8 synopsis:

Some folks across Chucalissa fight for what’s theirs, while others struggle to accept the things they can’t change.

There is one other thing we gotta say here beyond the details within this synopsis — why haven’t we got a renewal for a season 3 as of yet? What gives when it comes to that? We think Starz is taking a long, hard look at some of the numbers, but we think that in the end they’re going to come to a much-needed conclusion that we all need a little bit more of this show — and why wouldn’t we? It’s one of the best on TV right now! It’s poignant, topical, and also has a wide array of characters you don’t see on many other shows.

