Only Murders in the Building season 2: Selena Gomez talks Alice

If you look below, you can see a new video featuring Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short all collectively talking about some of the new faces who are either in or around Arconia this season. That includes the likes of Amy Schumer (as herself), Shirley MacLaine as Leonora Folger, and Cara Delevingne as the artist Alice Banks. All of them have their unique role to play.

When it comes to Alice, Gomez is able to speak in this video about working with Delevingne, who is one of her best friends in real life. That allows the two of them to have a really natural rapport, even though Alice could have some sort of nefarious purpose. We know that she already lied about her background, so it’s possible that she may be lying about something else.

Meanwhile, Martin credits Schumer for being one of the only comedians out there who has a comeback before he even finishes a sentence, while everyone has some funny things to say about MacLaine. We personally do feel like we’re going to be seeing more of Leonora before the season ends, but the question remains just what sort of a role she could end up having in the story. What else is there about the painting that is significant? Could Leonora herself end up being the artist Rose Cooper? We still have a good half of the season to go…

Where do you think that things are going to go entering Only Murders in the Building season 2?

