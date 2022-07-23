NCIS season 20: Where is the first Gary Cole tease?

Over the past couple of weeks, we’ve been rather lucky to have a few odds and ends when it comes to NCIS season 20. The CBS show is officially in production and with that, we’ve had a chance to see Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama, and some of the other agents together.

Yet, one series regular has been missing from all the behind-the-scenes teases so far, and it just so happens to be the most prominent new addition in Gary Cole. So what is going on here?

As you would imagine, there is a good reason to the producers keeping Alden Parker’s status a bit of a mystery. Just consider the end of season 19! We saw Cole’s character drive off with his ex Vivian (Teri Polo), thinking that the two were going to be heading off to some safe place. Unfortunately, we as viewers know that is not entirely accurate — Vivian is in text communication with someone nefarious, and they could very well be the Raven, the Big Bad who has caused so much chaos even though we seemingly haven’t seen their face.

With Parker presumably in jeopardy, the producers probably won’t be showing much of the character in advance. Also, it makes sense why he’d be absent from some of the social-media teases so far; Cole is probably not filming in the same place or time as some of the other actors. Maybe that will change by the end of the premiere, but that depends heavily on what the writers decide to do. For now, early teases suggest that this show is going to take some big risks in season 20 and swing for the fences; we just have to wait a while to see how all of this plays out.

What do you think we’re going to see for Alden Parker on NCIS season 20?

