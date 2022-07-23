The Boys season 4: Why no major Comic-Con presence?

Given that San Diego Comic-Con is one of the biggest pop-culture events of the year, it makes some sense for The Boys to be there! Yet, this weekend there is no major panel featuring the cast and crew, and Amazon Prime has focused their attention on some other projects.

Is this absolutely a bummer? Sure, but there are some good reasons for it … and the absence this year does not guarantee that things will be this way forever.

First and foremost, let’s get to the primary reason why there is no panel this year: There’s nothing to immediately promote. It costs way more than you’d think to get a cast together in a convention hall to do a Q&A discussion, and Amazon decided to put their money elsewhere. Season 4 does not start filming until next month, so there probably wouldn’t be any major announcements if there was a panel this year. There also wouldn’t have been anything to show off other than a blooper reel/some other content from the past.

Another thing worth noting? The cast has already been traveling all over the world to promote the third season. All of them deserve at least some sort of opportunity to sit back and relax before getting started again on more episodes. We have a good feeling that they will be at SDCC next year, as filming should be complete and we still should be waiting for season 4 to premiere. They could even have something to show off at around that point, as well.

