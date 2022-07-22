The Chi season 3 episode 6 spoilers: Kiesha, Emmett’s decision

Next week on The Chi season 3 episode 6, we hope that you are 100% prepared to see some more relationship development. Based on what we’re seeing at present, there is definitely some big stuff on the horizon!

Let’s start off here with Emmett and Kiesha, who are moving forward in a direction that is serious — so serious, in fact, that the next order of business is to tell Tiff. Sometimes, there are things that you have to deal with to get to the other side, and that includes uncomfortable conversations. This qualifies for that and then some, but it’s necessary. We’re just at the point where we want to see Kiesha and Emmett make it because they’ve got these common bonds and could be good to each other. The promo that we’ve seen for episode 6 is mostly just scratching the surface.

So what else is coming? Jemma and Jake have a lot to plan for if they are to become parents, and that could be a part of their own process that takes a good bit of time. Jemma’s going to come to some big decisions for herself by the end of this episode, so be prepared for that. While it’s not a focus so much of this promo, but Kevin will start to experience more what it means to be in the world of gaming — these stories are all various dimensions of life in the South Side, and there will be highs and lows aplenty.

There are still five episodes left this season, and that means 100% chances to see things develop and change every single step of the way. Let’s just hope that we get a renewal some point before the end of the finale — we don’t need to be waiting in suspense at the time that we are watching that!

