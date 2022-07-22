The Amazing Race Canada 8 episode 4: Jully & Kathy return!

As we prepare for The Amazing Race Canada 8 episode 4 on CTV next week, there is one question on our mind: How are Jully & Kathy back in the running?

These two were eliminated all the way back in the first episode and yet, the promo for what’s coming suggests that the two will be getting another chance to run the race. We wonder what the reason for this could be — is it tied, for example, to another team having to drop out? We saw this happen on this past Amazing Race US season, which featured the first couple of eliminated teams come back after others could not return after a long hiatus.

Meanwhile, on the Australian version of the show, we’ve actually seen brand-new teams come on board midway through the season. There’s probably some sort of twist or mechanism behind this, but we know that Jully & Kathy are going to have their hands full! They’ve been out of the momentum of the race and now, they’re up against teams that have been practicing and honing their abilities for the past couple of legs.

Meanwhile, the primary destination for this upcoming episode is Canmore, Alberta, which is notable in that it’s the hometown of one of the teams. This should give them a leg up, but there is also no guarantee that it will! Remember that being able to navigate around is only one piece of the puzzle, as there are also tasks that need to be completed. Also, sometimes there’s that added pressure that comes with wanting to put up a good showing in a spot like this.

