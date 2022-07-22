Westworld season 4 episode 5 spoilers: All about ‘Zhuangzi’

This weekend is going to bring Westworld season 4 episode 5 officially to HBO, and we have a feeling things are going to get weird — really weird.

First and foremost, we have the title for evidence: “Zhuangzi.” What does that mean? It may be a reference to a Chinese philosopher otherwise known as Zhuang Zhou, whose thoughts have been linked to a number of intriguing ideas. However, we wonder if the show here in particular is referencing a dream paradox, something that has been often attached to his thinking. It is the idea that one may never be able to fully determine between dreams and reality, and we could go on further here to discuss the idea of dreams within dreams and the influences that they can have on the supposed real world.

Within the greater Westworld universe, we wonder about this question the most with Christina. Is she dreaming in some way to hide from her true self? Or, is the avatar of Dolores a dream that lives within her? It is seemingly clear that she lives within Hale’s parasitic world, and that she is somehow special within it. Could she be a key to the breaking down of these metaphorical walls? There isn’t much hope, given that Maeve seems to be one of the only “weapons” that exists.

If none of this is enough for you in terms of weird, cryptic clues, the synopsis for episode 5 is as follows: “God is bored.” That is it. We think this could be once more a reference to Hale as a god-like figure, given that she created much of this plan and at this point, a lot of it has been prove successful. What is for her to still do or accomplish? Time will tell there.

