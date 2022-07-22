Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: What does the cast know?

With us inching closer to a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date with each passing second, that of course leads to a lot of questions. Who actually knows when the show is coming to Apple TV+? Does anyone?

Answering this question is not as cut-and-dry as you might think, since some people may be given small bits of information, even if they aren’t handed everything that you would actually want on the subject of what’s next.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

We’ve seen a number of interviews with Nick Mohammed, Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, and other cast members since the Emmy nominations have come out, and there is one constant in all of them: The lack of news on a start date. That tends to make us think the cast hasn’t been told anything definitive, and that doesn’t surprise us all that much. This is one of those things that the streaming service may hand out on a need-to-know basis and for now, not that many people actually need to know it! We feel like the performers may get a tip-off shortly before it is announced; otherwise, “fall” is just the approximate date that everyone has.

While you would think that starring on a show like this would make you privy to all sorts of additional information, the reality is that this is not necessarily the case! Remember for a minute here that much of the cast right now doesn’t even know if this is going to be the final season or not; that decision comes down to Jason Sudeikis, who seems focused for the time being on making sure this season delivers more so than trying to determine if there’s any sort of future down the road. (Our sentiment remains that the show will probably go away for a while after season 3, but could come back at some point down the road.)

Related – Take a look at some more news when it comes to Ted Lasso

When do you think we’re going to find out some news when it comes to a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates that you do not want to miss. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







