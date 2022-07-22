The Wheel of Time renewed; season 2 premiere date hopes!

Today at San Diego Comic-Con, Amazon unveiled some very good news for The Wheel of Time — but also left us hanging.

So where should we start off here? We suppose by sharing the positive stuff: After all, the fantasy epic is going to be back for a third season! In a statement, here is what showrunner Rafe Judkins had to say on the subject:

“I’m so thrilled that we’ll be making a third season of The Wheel of Time … The Shadow Rising has always been my favorite book in the series, so being able to bring it to television and introduce new audiences to the stories that made me fall in love with these books in the first place is such an honor, and something I’ve been working toward since I first pitched the show years and years ago.”

Meanwhile, Vernon Sanders, the head of global television for Amazon, added the following:

“We are so excited to dive deeper into the world of The Wheel of Time with Rafe Judkins and his team, who have done such a marvelous job of honoring Robert Jordan’s vision and delivering an incredible viewing experience to Prime Video customers … We couldn’t be happier to give fans more reasons to be excited about the show and bring more The Wheel of Time to our customers worldwide.”

When will season 2 premiere?

There is still no clarity here, but we tend to think it will be reasonably soon! Just remember for a moment here that we got the behind the scenes video below, and this serves as a reminder that the show is moving along here in production. We think that we could see something near the end of the year, though clearly it’s not coming in the next few months. If it was, Amazon had a golden opportunity to announce a date today and blew it.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

What do you most want to see from The Wheel of Time season 2, let alone a season 3?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for even more updates that you do not want to miss. (Photo: Amazon.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







