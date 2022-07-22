Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date: Any news soon?

As we getting near the point where a Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date announcement is around the corner? We’re sure that it is coming soon but as so many out there know, “soon” is a pretty relative term with a number of different meanings.

The first thing that we’ll say is that we’re reasonably confident that the first half of the season will be out this year. There’s certainly enough evidence of that! It’s what the show has done in the past, and there should be plenty of footage ready to go in enough time to make that happen.

Have you seen our Power Book II: Ghost season 2 finale review yet? If not, you can see all of our thoughts about what happened. Once you do just that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more on the entire Power universe.

Another thing that is worth noting with Ghost is that we don’t think there are all that many announcements coming between now and the premiere date. We definitely think we’re going to be getting it before too long, but it probably won’t be this month — or even in the month of August. For the immediate future, we think the priority for Starz is going to be pushing what’s ahead on Power Book III: Raising Kanan and we absolutely understand that.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

We tend to think that a Ghost premiere date will be out there by at least the second half of Raising Kanan season 2 and at that point, a teaser will likely accompany it. This is going to be the season where Tariq is tested like never before. With both his mother and sister gone now, the world is totally his — so what will he choose to do with it? How much danger will he find himself in by the very end?

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates ahead and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







