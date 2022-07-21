P-Valley season 2 episode 7 spoilers: What’s next for Lil Murda?

After a week off the air we’re going to have a chance to see P-Valley season 2 episode 7 coming onto Starz this weekend — want to learn a little more about what’s ahead?

In particular, we want to focus in a little bit on Lil Murda, who is coming into this upcoming episode in a pretty darn emotional place. Remember that this is a guy who just lost Big Teak on this past episode, and he’s wrestling with that grief while also dealing with a number of other things that are on his mind. Take, for example, whether he can get some element of forgiveness from Uncle Clifford. He wants it, but that doesn’t mean that he’ll get it.

If you head over to the link here, you can at least watch a sneak peek for this episode that shows Murda doing his best in order to show Clifford he’s a good guy, and that includes taking care of Ernestine while she’s sick. There are references aplenty to the global health crisis in here and with that, reminders that this is a world that will be a reflection, even still, of where we were just a couple of years ago. While Lil Murda does want to get into Uncle Clifford’s good graces, we think there’s more to this, as well — we think he likes to show off this caring side.

We know that there are some big stories ahead for Terricka, Mercedes, and so many other characters this weekend — it’s one of the reasons why we wish the story was just here already! Wouldn’t it be nice to just have a clear sense of what the future of some of these characters will be?

Also, it’d sure be nice to get some news on a season 3 … though nothing has come out for that just yet.

What do you think we’re going to see overall during P-Valley season 2 episode 7?

