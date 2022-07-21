Squid Game season 2 premiere date: The next big announcement

If you want more news on Squid Game season 2 or a premiere date, you can be assured you are not alone. This is one of Netflix’s most-popular series of all time and people all over the world are eager to see the next chapter of the story play out.

We know that a season 2 is coming, and we’ve even gotten a tiny tease for what the future could hold. So what is the next big announcement going to be, and will that be tied to a premiere date in some shape or form? It is a fun thing to think about.

We do think that we’ll get at least some more news on Squid Game later this year, but it won’t be through the rest of this month — or even August, for that matter. The most likely event that could produce news is the Primetime Emmy Awards, which is when we’re going to see certain cast members on the red carpet. Sure, many of them won’t know much (a TON of people died in season 1), but we know that Lee Jung-jae (Gi-hun) should still be around.

Following the Emmys, the next official announcement will probably come from Netflix itself when season 2 production begins — which we’d be surprised to see happen at some point before the end of the year. We don’t think that there will be a premiere date then, either. That announcement will be a later part of the season promotional process, and we’ll consider ourselves lucky to get it at this time next year. After all, we think there’s a good chance we’ll be waiting until 2024 to see what’s next.

