The Orville season 3 episode 9 spoilers: The Moclan future

As we look towards The Orville season 3 episode 9 on Hulu next week, it feels like almost everything is going to be different for the Union. How can it not be?

Now that we’ve seen the events of “Midnight Blue,” we know that Moclus is out. After overlooking many of their backwards philosophies and their quick tempers for a long time, their torture and treatment of Topa was a moment that tipped the scales. The planet has been expelled, even if this move comes with some military disadvantages. We know that the Union is still vulnerable versus the Kaylon, and there is a chance for some serious warfare to play out over the rest of the season.

How dangerous could things conceivably be? In a word, very — and you should really go ahead and be prepared accordingly. The Orville could be facing a David vs. Goliath battle like never before, depending on how a number of events play out over the course of the rest of the season.

If nothing else, we are at least hopeful that in the final two episodes this season, we will see more of Topa, Bortus, and Klyden all together as a family — Klyden came back and showed tremendous remorse for what he did. This at least helps us to realize further that anyone is capable of changing in this world. Yet, we also can’t just assume that he will slide back in to his old life and everything will be back to normal. There could be complications that last for a rather long time.

While little has been revealed about episode 9 as of yet, there are certainly open threads that remain this season. Take, the Kaylon or the presence of Mercer’s child, which he never knew about prior to the start of the season.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Orville season 3 episode 9?

