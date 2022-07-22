Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Who was evicted: Taylor, Pooch?

Who was evicted tonight on Big Brother 24? This question isn’t as easy to answer as it has been in the past.

Typically, this question is the sort of thing that get answered easily within an eviction episode of this show, but this is where you gotta remember that there is no eviction episode on the air until Sunday! This means that everyone on the live feeds is going to be significantly far ahead, as the episode is actually taping at the time we are writing this.

We’ll be back later to tackle the specific eviction itself (refresh this page!), since the feeds will give that away in a matter of seconds. you can assume that Pooch IS going, pending some last-minute change within the house. All of the women want him out of the game, and there are some within the guys like Michael and Terrance who weren’t in his Oasis alliance and see no real value in having him stay put. He just wasn’t a good player, and he had a tendency to rub people the wrong way with how he went about campaigning.

Is Taylor still a threat moving forward? Absolutely, but the other feeling within the house is that there will be more opportunities to get rid of her. Nothing was as assured when it comes to Pooch in the game since he is viewed as this physical threat (even if technically, he hasn’t won anything in the game so far.

Who did you want to see evicted this week in Big Brother 24, and why?

