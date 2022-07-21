Teen Wolf off-shoot at Paramount+ lands Sarah Michelle Gellar!

If there is a perfect venue to announce a major TV show for Sarah Michelle Gellar, it is clearly San Diego Comic-Con. More than likely, this is why we are getting the news today about Wolf Pack, an upcoming Teen Wolf off-shoot coming up to Paramount+ down the road.

According to a report from Deadline, this series “follows a teenage boy and girl whose lives are forever changed when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature.” We haven’t heard anything suggesting that any major Teen Wolf characters will be on the show, so this feels more like something set in the same universe rather than something meant to point and nod to the MTV show on a number of different occasions.

As for Gellar, the former Buffy the Vampire Slayer star is poised to come on board here as Investigator Kristin Ramsey, described as “a highly regarded expert in her field and no stranger to personal loss, brought in by authorities to catch the teenage arsonist who started a massive wildfire which may have also led to the reawakening of a supernatural predator terrorizing Los Angeles.”

No doubt, this is an intriguing role, and the objective here is clearly to use nostalgia to boost attention around the show. You’re going to get presumably Teen Wolf and Buffy fans at the same time, and we understand if you’re Paramount+ wanting to do what you can to get attention from the get-go. When you think about all of the different programming options that exist for people out there, it can be hard to gather up all that much attention on any particular project.

Hopefully, there will be much more news on Wolf Pack before too long…

