Teen Wolf movie: Tyler Hoechlin returning as Derek Hale!

We know that ever since the Teen Wolf movie was announced at Paramount+, there were hopes Tyler Hoechlin would appear! After all, Derek Hale was one of the most important characters of the original show’s run, and we already have to deal with the fact that Dylan O’Brien is not coming back as Stiles. It’s already going to be hard enough having this revival feel complete.

Luckily, a new report from TVLine does make it clear that Hoechlin will be back! We’ve imagined for a while that one of the hang-ups could just be his schedule, given that he’s a busy guy due to his leading role on Superman & Lois, one of the few CW shows these days with the luxury of coming back for another season. (We’re also still stoked to have him voicing Sephiroth in Final Fantasy VII Remake, for the record.)

Production is already underway for the movie, and Hoechlin joins a cast of alum that includes Tyler Posey, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Crystal Reed, Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, JR Bourne, Colton Haynes, Ryan Kelley, Melissa Ponzio, Ian Bohen, Khylin Rhambo and Dylan Sprayberry. (Arden Cho reportedly declined being a part of the movie due to financial considerations compared to some of her counterparts.)

We hope that we’ll have a chance to see the revival later in the year, given that this is easily the sort of project that would bring Paramount+ a little more buzz. It’s intense, dramatic, and above all else, nostalgic. We think that a movie is the perfect sort of revival for a show like this; after all, a lot of the full-on revival series lose steam over time. People tend to want a quick hit of some of their favorites as opposed to trying to recreate some memories from the past for a long period of time.

