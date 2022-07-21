Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date: The next big announcement

If you are like us, you are most likely off somewhere, chomping at the bit to get some Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date news. There is SO much to look forward to when it comes to the show!

Unfortunately, at the same time we also recognize that there is a lot of work that needs to be done before we even get to this premiere date announcement. This is why we’re left for the time being to merely wonder the following: What will the next big announcement be? Is there something else soon that we can be excited about?

Well, we would go ahead and tell you not to expect much for the rest of the month. Save for some exclusive merch, the show isn’t going to have much of a San Diego Comic-Con presence. The next BIG drop of news will probably be next month, but it won’t be a start date. Instead, we’ll most likely get something about the start of filming, and then also a bit of casting insight somewhere along the way. Older Lottie seems to be the safe bet, largely because this is the role that has been teased on a number of different occasions already.

Following that announcement, the next few will probably be related to casting or something within that ilk. It would be great to see some premiere-date news at some point by the end of the year, but it’s going to be based largely on when Showtime wants to launch the show. They most likely won’t announce anything until a week or two before the series is back.

