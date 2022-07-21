Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Eviction, HoH talk (day 16)

This is going to be a weird day in the Big Brother 24 house — there is absolutely no doubt about it.

In the event that you missed some of the posts from the last several days, you should go ahead and be aware now that there is not going to be an episode on CBS tonight due to January 6 panel hearings. The plan was at first to shift the Thursday show to tomorrow night, but that has since changed. The eviction show is now airing on Sunday as a part of a two-hour event, but luckily the network isn’t taking the live feeds away from us during all of that time. You will still have a chance to see the remainder of the game play out, and that includes the new Festie Bestie twist (whatever that turns out to be).

Just in case you want to be briefed on a couple more things entering tonight’s taping, let’s start with this: Pooch is going to be evicted. While there are guys in Joseph, Monte, and Turner who could conceivably flop in a lot of directions, Pooch just doesn’t have the vote. The only real agonizing has been Daniel trying to figure out how to still exit this week looking as though he’s on everyone’s side. (This is not going to happen.)

The next HoH will be interesting just because there are SO many different targets. Taylor is for sure one, but so is Turner, Monte, and potentially Brittany based on some of the trust that she’s lost. Even Jasmine has been irritating a lot of people near the end of her HoH reign. The Bestie twist could complicate how things work, especially if everyone is paired up. We’ll be back alter tonight who won, in addition to how this could impact the game from here.

