The Boys season 4 premiere date: When to expect announcement

We’re sitting here two weeks removed from The Boys season 3, and of course with that, we’re wondering about season 4.

Are we going to get a whole lot more news beyond what is already out there? We’d be shocked if a lot comes out the rest of the month. The Amazon series doesn’t have a huge presence this year at San Diego Comic-Con, and we’re sure the idea is allowing the cast to have a small break after literally touring the world in order to promote the show.

Be sure to watch our The Boys season 3 finale review! If you look below, you can see a lot of what we had to say about this super-pivotal hour. Once you do this, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for all sorts of other coverage.

That could change, at least to some extent, when we get into next month. This is when season 4 is meant to start shooting, and we could get a couple of nuggets of casting information around that time. Typically, the series doesn’t wait on some of that, likely because they know a lot of stuff is going to get leaked in the first place and they would rather be a little ahead of the curve than get left behind down the road.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

Unfortunately, one thing we won’t hear for a while is news on a premiere date. Amazon showed with season 3 that they are fine putting out a date a few months before the show returns, and that’s why we wouldn’t be shocked if news about a date surfaces either in the summer or fall of next year. It’s also why we wouldn’t be shocked if there is more of a formal SDCC panel next year to promote it. This would allow there to be more of a genuine campaign at the time there is more to share.

In general, though, we don’t foresee the series back until close to the end of next year. That’s something you should just anticipate in advance.

Related – What lies ahead now for Kimiko?

What do you want to see when it comes to The Boys season 4?

When do you think it will be back? Let us know below! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Amazon.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







