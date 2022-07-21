The Boys season 4 spoilers: Karen Fukuhara on Kimiko’s future

As we get ourselves prepared for The Boys season 4, we of course know that there are SO many different stories to look ahead towards. There’s everything at Vought, Starlight joining The Boys, and then also learning more about Victoria Neuman running for Vice President. There are so many threats, and someone else could enter the mix, as well!

For the sake of this piece, there’s one specific question we’re left to wonder: What’s going to happen with Kimiko? She went on such a journey to find herself and understand her powers and now, it feels like there’s a potential for so much more now that she’s in such a good spot.

Speaking to The Wrap in a new interview, Karen Fukuhara does her best to detail why this story meant so much to her this season — and beyond just that, where Kimiko is at now and where things could go moving forward:

“She reclaims her powers [this season] because she wants to protect the people she loves … And now she’s found her own agency and reason to keep the powers. I loved the arc of Kimiko this season, it comes very full circle. It’s about rebirth and regrowth and looking within.”

The actress also had a chance to speak more about her character and Frenchie, which she supports, thankfully, just as much as we do:

“I just hope that whatever relationship that the two characters have, they’re in each other’s lives forever in some kind of capacity because they’re soulmates, they’re twin flames, they have this sort of pull towards one another … Whatever shape that may come in, I support that.”

The unfortunate truth now is that we’re probably waiting a good while to see season 4 eventually arrive on Amazon; the earliest we expect it is late 2023 or early 2024.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Kimiko’s future on The Boys season 4?

