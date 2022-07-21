Blue Bloods season 13: First BTS look at Danny and Baez!

For those out there who were not previously aware, Blue Bloods season 13 production is officially underway in New York City! We’re going to be spending some time over the next couple of weeks learning about what is going on behind the scenes, and hopefully getting a few more teases here and there.

For the sake of this article in particular, though, we’re just set to celebrate Danny and Baez themselves! If you look below, you can see via Donnie Wahlberg’s Instagram Stories the actor and Marisa Ramirez having some fun together between takes.

Filming a show like Blue Bloods can often be challenging, but today we would argue that this is more of the case than ever. After all, the city has been dealing with heat in the 90’s over the past few days, and that’s to go along with some extreme humidity. Donnie and Marisa are in a car between takes simply so they don’t sweat as much, and they need more makeup / touch-ups than usual to accommodate for the weather.

As for what’s going to be coming story-wise for the two coming up, it is fair to assume more great cases — but we also hope more opportunities to deepen the bond that they have. Following Baez’s big adoption decision in the season 12 finale, there is an opportunity for her to lean on Danny a little bit more and get some advice from him as to how to be the best parent. We do think that something like that could be fun as a little runner throughout the season, and something that informs a lot of their scenes.

Remember that Blue Bloods will return to CBS with new episodes on October 7, and we will have further updates along the way.

