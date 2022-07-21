American Horror Stories season 2 premiere has Coven connection!

We were excited to see the American Horror Stories season 2 premiere arrive on Hulu this week, and we hoped that there would be some memorable moments. Still, we didn’t even remotely expect what it brought at the end.

Who knew that the entire episode was in some way an origin story for Spalding, Denis O’Hare’s character on American Horror Story: Coven? Yet, that is precisely what it was as young Otis was brought to the school at the end of the episode by Coby the Clown.

This entire episode succeeded mostly in defying expectations. Our greatest fear coming into it was that we were just going to have a Chucky-like story of some evil doll brought to life. Suffice it to say that we’re eternally grateful that this is not what we got at the end of the story. Instead, it was before just about a demented father trying to find a new mother for his son, and turning women into living dolls in order to achieve that goal. Nothing was more messed-up than seeing Coby become a literal doll at the end of the episode before the witches showed up to rescue her. There were some elements of magic throughout from Coby with the truck, but not something so overt that it made you think of Coven. The main callback was just O’Hare himself playing a role both on this episode and the show.

Also, let’s give some love to Houston Towe, the actor who played young Spalding throughout “Dollhouse.” He was exceptional in taking on some of this demented material, and we really rejoiced at the idea of him having a fresh start at the end with Coby.

What did you think about the events of the American Horror Stories season 2 premiere?

