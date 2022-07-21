American Horror Stories season 2 episode 2 air date: ‘Necro’

Following this week’s big premiere, are you excited to learn a little bit more all about American Horror Stories season 2 episode 2?

The first thing we should say here is something pretty simple: There’s no real reason for FX / Hulu to rush the process of giving out info. After all, they really don’t need to! They recognize that they’ve got a show here that is telling a separate story every single time, and in some cases, the title really speaks for itself. Take, for instance, what we know already about episode 2 with its title being “Necro.”

It does not take a lengthy look between the lines here to recognize that this is a reference to the dead. If you want to go with the witchcraft angle, you can say that this is a reference to necromancy — bringing someone back from the other side. There’s always some really creepy stuff you could do with this, and the franchise does have some roots in tackling this sort of witchcraft-related material.

One more thing worth noting right now is that episode 2 is in fact airing next week; while we know we got a two-episode premiere last season, that was due in part to the story being fairly linked. We’re not getting anything close to the sort this time around, so it makes sense for up to have to wait seven days to see what’s next.

