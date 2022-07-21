Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Pooch’s crazy scramble (day 16)

Today is the day of a taped eviction in the Big Brother 24 house, and we don’t want to dance around anything: It’s the end of Pooch’s game.

If nothing else, we appreciate him greatly for the last 24 hours of live feeds that the man has given us. Think about it like this: He’s gone from almost 100% confidence to completely losing it, and then also throwing his own allies under the bus.

All of this started when Pooch learned that Alyssa was aware of the Oasis alliance involving a ton of the guys in the game. He also then determined at one point that Joseph was the leak, even though Joseph is one of the few people actually fighting for him to stay (comedy gold). This was thoroughly enjoyable, and he continued to freak out to most of the guys over the course of the night. (In reality, Daniel is the leak, as he doesn’t care at all about this alliance.)

Also, we should go ahead and both introduce you to and destroy the Old Skool alliance, which involved Daniel, Terrance, Nicole, Alyssa, Ameerah, and Jasmine. After it was formed, Alyssa literally told Kyle about it a matter of hours later — she likely saw this as a way to build further trust between them. (We don’t like the assertion that it’s simply because she has feelings for him; there is more going on here, since they’re both in the Po’s Pack alliance, as well.)

Kyle, meanwhile, has told some other guys about it and all of a sudden, there’s WAY more concern about Ameerah and her spot in the house since she’s working multiple alliances all at once. None of this may still matter next week, but all of that depends on the Festie Bestie twist that we don’t have much info on yet.

What do you think is going to happen on Big Brother 24 the rest of the day?

