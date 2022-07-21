Big Brother 24 live feeds will return tonight after pre-taped eviction

Here is some news on Big Brother 24 that we absolutely did not expect, but we are very much grateful to have — there are going to be live feeds a little bit later tonight!

Ever since it was first revealed that Thursday’s eviction episode would be delayed until Sunday, our expectation was that the feeds were going to go offline and we’d be left without answers all weekend long. That is, after all, what we’ve seen here and there with past seasons and also with even the Canadian version of the show.

Now, however, we bring forward the great news that this is not happening here. You don’t have to worry about anything here other than just an outage when the eviction show is being taped. This means of course that we as feeders will be substantially ahead of casual fans for a long period of time, and we say that assuming that we’re also going to learn more about the Festie Bestie twist and also the nominations / Veto winner as all of that stuff plays out. We’re really grateful to Big Brother for doing this, especially since the Bestie twist could allow for a few different wrinkles to enter the game.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Brother, including DAILY feed updates

The reason we have Taylor in the photo above is that at the time of this writing, it is all but assured that she is staying over Pooch; not only that, but there are some women in the house who want her to win Head of Household and target the guys. A lot of the women right now are invested in trying to narrow down the number of big, physical dudes in the game, largely because they don’t want a guy alliance to steamroll … and there is an awareness from many of the women that one exists. (We’ll get a little bit more into that in our morning live-feed update before too long, so keep your eyes peeled.)

Are you glad that we are still getting Big Brother 24 live feeds over the next few days?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







