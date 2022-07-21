Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: Why it is coming soon

Yes, we know most of the online universe wants to know a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date over at Apple TV+ — it is impossible not to! We’re talking about one of television’s biggest shows and with season 3 potentially being the end, that is only amplifying things.

Luckily, we do think that we’re almost at the light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to getting this premiere date — and there are some reasons for this!

The premiere window – We’ve been told over the past couple of months that the show is going to be back in the fall. With that, we’re really running out of time.

The upcoming Emmys – We honestly think it will be out well before the ceremony in September. We can’t imagine Apple wants the cast to be peppered with questions about it.

Catapulting off the Emmy nominations – Hey, that just makes some sense, right?

Where the show is in filming – While it’s not done with production yet, we are closing in on the end of the road here.

How Apple times out premiere announcements – When possible, they like to get the date out at least a couple of months beforehand to ensure there’s a lot of time to promote it. We don’t imagine seeing season 3 until late September or early October at the earliest, and it makes sense for Apple to start thinking about when they want that out there.

The only reason it won’t be this week

They’re not going to announce a premiere date opposite Comic-Con. It’s just a terrible idea — nobody will remember it amidst the thousand other things that are going to be unveiled. We imagine that it’d be a little different if the Jason Sudeikis series is actually going to be at the convention.

