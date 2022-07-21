Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 6: Cinda Canning…

For everyone out there wondering about the future of Cinda Canning on Only Murders in the Building season 2, wonder no more. We can confirm that you will have a chance to see the return of Tina Fey as this character moving into next week’s new episode.

So what can you expect from her? Well, that’s one of the big things we’re left to wonder. It does feel like she has a reason to cause trouble for the trio, given that she has exploited their own podcast for her own success. Would she go so far as to frame them for murder to give herself something to discuss in audio form? That sounds like a bit of a stretch … but is it, really?

Check out our latest Only Murders in the Building video discussion now! Below, we get into all of the events of season 2 episode 5. After you do just that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for reviews through the rest of the season.

To get a few more details all about what you can expect, go ahead and check out the full Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 6 synopsis below:

Charles, Oliver and Mabel collide with their podcasting mentor-turned-competitor, Cinda Canning. Subsequently, a key clue requires the trio to orchestrate a classic stakeout — Brazzos-style. New York has never been more glittering.

The latter statement is the one that currently leaves us the most curious. What does it mean for New York City to be “glittering” in this way? It feels like one of those teases that will be so much more important once we have the full context behind it. For now, consider it somewhat of a clue.

