Better Call Saul season 6 video: Jonathan Banks on big Mike scene

If you love hearing Better Call Saul stars talk about the process of making huge scenes, go ahead and consider this piece right up your alley.

To be specific, the main focus here is about Jonathan Banks’ character of Mike, and the huge moment that he had with Nacho’s father. He felt a certain responsibility to tell him the truth about the character’s death, even though he knew that doing it would be difficult.

Watch now our latest Better Call Saul review right away! If you look below, you can get some more thoughts on everything that happened, plus the potential exit of Kim. Once you do, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for even more insight.

What’s interesting is thanks Banks himself admits that he initially had some issues with the scene. In the video below, he talks about how he struggled to believe that Nacho’s father would have responded in such a nonviolent way to the news being delivered. However, he came around and understood the writing more when he realized how the character’s anger was deposited in a different way: With him telling Mike that he is just another gangster, and that all of them are the same. He likely had time to prepare for the notion that Nacho could be dead, and he didn’t necessarily care about how he found out the news. What matters is that nothing was done in order to save Michael Mando’s character in the end.

We’re going to miss having Banks on TV full-time, at least until he books some other project. Mike is such an underrated character, and beyond that we’ve always appreciated Jonathan for his frankness in discussing the part and finding his character’s motivations.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Better Call Saul

What do you think we will be seeing from Mike through the remainder of Better Call Saul season 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates the rest of the way. (Photo: AMC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







