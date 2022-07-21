The Challenge USA episode 3: Who was eliminated tonight?

Entering The Challenge USA episode 3, we knew that we’d get some brand-new pairings — and with those came fun opportunities.

Without further ado, here are all of the new pairs: David & Shannon, Kyland & Angela, Derek & Shan, Ben & Kyra, Enzo & Desi, Domenick, & Cashay, Danny & Azah, Xavier & Cayla, Tyson & Alyssa, Cinco & Sarah, Leo & Justine, and James & Tasha. We immediately felt for David & Shannon, who felt like they would be easy targets from the get-go.

First Challenge – “Hang On, Man.” This was basically a dangerous game of Wheel of Fortune with a super-physical twist. It was also pretty close! Kudos to Ben & Kyra for really hanging in there, but the winners here were Kyland & Angela! This was Angela’s second win this time around, and she and her fellow Big Brother alum had a tough decision.

James & Tasha didn’t finish the challenge, so they were already in the Arena. There was a huge debate here — do you send in Leo & Justine in there with them? Or, what about Domenick & Cashay? They were such a dysfunctional duo and with that, they could be beatable? Kyland & Angela decided to send in Domenick & Cashay — for the record, Dom had been prepared for this the moment that first challenge ended. As a matter of fact, he almost wanted it!

The arena battle – This is not a challenge we would’ve wanted to do, as it required players to dive underwater and untie a series of cogs. This was a surprisingly-intense showdown largely because Domenick almost got the two in trouble by forgetting to plug the drain; Cashay was really what got him through this.

Interestingly, though, we heard Kyland call them a “weak team” even though they survived. This means the end of the road for James & Tasha are gone. While Tasha was pretty quiet most of the season, James was a huge player in the early going here! He tried to be strategic and fight to stay alive, but it could only work so far.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Challenge USA right now

What did you think about the events of The Challenge USA episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







