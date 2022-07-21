Big Brother 24: What is the Festie Bestie twist?

At the end of tonight’s Big Brother 24 episode, we got a quick tease for an upcoming twist: The Festy Bestie twist! So … what is it?

Of course, the narrator did not give all that much away, which really isn’t a shock given that this is the time that we really WISH that there was more news handed down. Nonetheless, this isn’t going to stop us from speculating and/or wondering about it.

The only tease that we got from the episode is that this will “force the contestants to play in a completely different way.” Judging from the word “bestie,” we’re starting to think that people will be paired up! Of course, that may not be a good thing. If people aren’t going to get along with their bestie, it could sink their whole game. Because this show is synced with The Challenge USA, we wonder on some level if we’re going to see something similar to how people are paired up there every single episode.

The real bummer is that we won’t get answers until we get around to Sunday night. There is no eviction show on Thursday, and CBS delayed the planned Friday episode until Sunday. This is where we are with things right now. We’ll learn about the besties, and then immediately see them play out. This is the sort of time that we really wish that we had a chance to see live feeds, and we’re a little bit concerned that we’re going to be seeing a few days where the feeds just aren’t on.

Oh, and of course we still think that Pooch won’t get to be a part of it. Pending some last-minute surprise, we think that he is going to be evicted from the game over Taylor.

