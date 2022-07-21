This Is Us alum Justin Hartley’s CBS show gets pilot order

Just a couple of months after the final episode of This Is Us, series star Justin Hartley is another step closer to staying in network TV.

According to a report from Deadline, CBS has greenlit a pilot for The Never Game, a crime drama that reunited Hartley with director and This Is Us executive producer Ken Olin. This character is that of lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw, described as a man “who roams the country as a ‘reward seeker,’ using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement to solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family.”

The Never Game is an adaptation of Jeffery Deaver’s novel, and we tend to think that CBS will be interested in getting it to series at some point. It was never in contention for the fall because of Justin’s commitments to playing Kevin Pearson on the NBC drama. The same goes for some other TV projects being worked on by Chris Sullivan and Milo Ventimiglia. They all could be back on TV with new shows over the next year / year and a half, depending on what the respective networks think.

For CBS, this show should be a no-brainer if it generates good internal buzz. There are so few network shows that have the cache of This Is Us and legitimate TV star power. People will follow Hartley to his new show, even if it is a very different character than Kevin. The same goes for many of his other former co-stars.

