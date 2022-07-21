Euphoria season 3 premiere date: Will it be paired with a trailer?

We’re another day closer to Euphoria season 3 on HBO, right? With that in mind, we’re also another day closer to a premiere date!

Unfortunately, we still don’t think that we’re going to be getting a premiere date of any sort of the next year … so we really hope that you are patient. You’re going to need to be in order to get to the other side here.

The big question that we wanted to ask in this article is pretty simple, and it is tied to whether or nor we’re going to be getting some sort of trailer to go along with a date at the same exact time. It makes sense for HBO to go big with some of their promotion, right?

Well, it’s for THAT specific reason that you are probably not going to get a trailer and a premiere date on the same day. That would make it a little bit harder to get more buzz later on down the road. We could see the date coming out maybe in mid-to-late 2023, and then a trailer a little closer to the date. For now, we are continuing to assume that the show will be back in 2024 and probably not before that, largely due to the fact that Zendaya and the rest of the cast are extremely busy and HBO does not seem to be eager to hurry anything along here.

Also, they proved with the long hiatus between season 1 and season 2 that it really doesn’t hurt them all that much. Instead, giving Euphoria a really long break allows people time to get more invested; there are so many people who didn’t watch season 1 live who got into the show and were very-much there for season 2.

