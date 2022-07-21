Yellowstone season 5: When to expect premiere synopsis

We know that the Yellowstone season 5 premiere is coming to Paramount Network on November 13 … but that still feels so far away!

Is there a way that we could make this go by a little bit faster? Alas, we don’t have those sort of powers! But, we can at least point out here when you can probably expect the first episode synopsis of the season and with that, make the wait just a little bit easier.

Unlike trailers and a lot of other stuff released far in advance, there really isn’t much of a hurry when it comes to networks releasing synopses for individual stories. We don’t foresee us getting anything too specific here until late October or even the first couple of days in November. We’re at least glad that the season 4 finale left it so that there are a number of things to tease. We have no life-or-death cliffhanger like we did at the season 3. Instead, we just get a chance to sit around and wonder if John Dutton will run for Governor or what’s going to happen when it comes to Beth blackmailing Jamie. Also, is there a legitimate way for Jimmy to stay at the ranch that feels earned? Jefferson White is still a series regular, but his character was 100% set on going back to Texas with Emily.

We’re sure that a synopsis will give at least a few answers to some of this stuff, even if it doesn’t give everything in the world away. Remember that there are still reasons aplenty of the network to keep cards close to their vest.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Yellowstone season 5?

Is there any one character you’re most excited to see back on-screen? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

