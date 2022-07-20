NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama teases That 70’s Show revival

It feels pretty darn clear at the moment that Wilmer Valderrama is a busy man. Just last week, he returned to NCIS for season 20! We know that there is more he is contributing to that story as Nick Torres, and the writers are planning to deliver some stories that could legitimate surprise a lot of people out there.

Beyond just this, though, Wilmer has some other things in the works. We’ve shared already how he is developing a new Zorro with Disney, and now, we get to remind you of That 90’s Show — the new That 70’s Show revival currently in the works over at Netflix.

Watch our NCIS season 19 finale review right now! If you look below, you can see all of our thoughts about the big twists and turns. After that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for even more updates leading into the new season.

Wilmer, like so many former cast members, will be turning up to the show at least briefly — and in the post on Instagram below, the actor did his best to tease that very thing.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

For those of you who are wondering how he could be doing both NCIS and this new show, the easy answer is scheduling — if he’s filming any more of That 90’s Show, it could be a day where he is not needed on the other set. Also, both film in Los Angeles and typically, sitcoms have relatively easy shooting schedules compared to a lot of single-camera shows that are out there. We just how that the return of Fez means more opportunities to laugh. There’s a lot of nostalgia roped in to That 90’s Show, so let’s hope that this story can really deliver in the end.

Remember that NCIS season 20 is set to premiere on Monday, September 19 — there is no premiere date for That 90’s Show as of yet.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on NCIS, and the filming that is currently underway

Are you excited to see Wilmer Valderrama on NCIS season 20 and also That 90’s Show?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do this, keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







