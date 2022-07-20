Jack Ryan season 3 premiere date: Will we get footage with it?

The wait for Jack Ryan season 3 seems to be dragging on more than almost any other show out there! We’re almost three years removed from the premiere of season 2! What in the world are the folks at Amazon waiting on here? It’s a great question — if only there was an easy answer.

Despite us all continuing to be stuck waiting for some additional details, we should go ahead and note that season 3 is still coming this year, and we will continue to say this until we hear otherwise. Our feeling is that an October or November premiere is most likely, and maybe that means we’ll start to hear more about it moving into next month.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

Inevitably, Amazon will share a premiere date to get people psyched for what lies ahead — but is there any other news that they’re going to drop along with it? It goes without saying, but it would be nice to see a premiere-date announcement be accompanied by some sort of footage, especially since it’s been such a long time since we actually saw the show.

Based on what we’ve seen Amazon and other streaming services do in the past, we do think Jack Ryan will tease something alongside a premiere date. The question is just what that will be. There’s a chance that we’re looking at a teaser for what is coming up for John Krasinski and the cast; or, it could be a full synopsis that allows us to get a better sense of the story.

The one thing that we’re not expecting to see this soon, as great as it would be, is a full-length trailer. We think the premiere date will be announced at least a month and a half in advance; meanwhile, extensive footage could come a little bit closer to when the show is actually back. That way, you generate hype on more than just a singular occasion.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Jack Ryan right now

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to Jack Ryan season 3 over at Amazon?

Do you just wish that we’d get a premiere date sooner rather than later? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: Amazon.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







