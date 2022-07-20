Hightown season 3 premiere date: Can it come with footage?

Hightown season 3 is going to be coming to Starz — that much we know for sure. Of course, we do still have questions as to when.

Obviously, the network is going to want new episodes out there as soon as humanly possible, just like they would new episodes of almost any show. The goal from the jump is going to be making sure that viewers don’t have to wait too long, especially since there are so many loose ends that need to be tied up and it’s important for there to be as much momentum between seasons as humanly possible.

Given that production has been underway for the new season over the last little while, we do think we could hear more about a date either later this year or in early 2023. From there, the question then becomes what other sort of good stuff will be released. Are we going to be getting a trailer at the same time as a premiere date announcement?

It makes some sense for Starz to release something with the date to get people excited, but we’d be surprised if they had over the full trailer right away. The goal with a show like this is to scale up your promotional campaign over time. It’s great to give viewers a little bit of something now, but then also something a little bit later after the fact, as well. If you can present a longer trailer a few weeks before the premiere and a month or so after the premiere-date drop, that makes the most sense.

Personally, we’re just in the case that Starz should do virtually anything and everything that it can to get more eyeballs on the Monica Raymund drama. Quality-wise it’s one of the best shows on premium cable, but it gets nowhere near the buzz that it should.

