New Amsterdam season 5 spoilers: Are Max, Helen officially done?

As we prepare now for New Amsterdam season 5 premiering later this fall, we’re certainly looking at it in a very different light.

Earlier today, the news came in that original cast member Freema Agyeman is departing the series and with that, there’s a chance that we may not see Helen Sharpe at all in the final batch of episodes. It’s a huge blow given that so much of the show these days was about her relationship with Max Goodwin, and the two looking towards each other as a source of joy.

So does this departure change the endgame? We have to think so, but there could still be at least some hope for Max and Helen still. In a statement via TVLine, executive producers David Schulner and Peter Horton had the following to say:

“We wish Freema the best of luck on her next chapter and the doors of New Amsterdam will always be open if she wishes to return! We are extremely proud of the impact Freema and Dr. Helen Sharpe have made over these past four seasons and are so grateful to have been a part of that story. As we head into the fifth and final season, we want our #Sharpwin fans to know we still have a few surprises in store for them.”

We want to believe that we’re still going to see these characters end up together, but how will that look like without one of the two characters on-screen? The writers obviously know that people want Max and Helen together; first things first, though, we want to know why she called off the wedding last-minute. We don’t think that she wanted to hurt Max, but something may have come up last-minute. This something could also be why she is away for season 5.

