MasterChef season 12 episode 9 preview: A baking battle

Next week on MasterChef season 12 episode 9, a certain part of this culinary competition is rearing its head like never before: Baking. This is either a contestant’s best friend or worst enemy.

There are some people on the show this season who love to partake in this sort of thing — there’s a real science behind creating the perfect cake or souffle, and it is the thing that you can easily use to get a leg up on your competition. However, there is very little margin for error here, and we also know that some contestants tend to be a big more alchemical. They’d prefer to be able to create a dish in the kitchen that they can work or change on the fly. You can’t do that here with something that is already in the oven.

Basically, this could be an episode with some high highs and low lows, and that’s without even mentioning the fact that there’s a real chance an established favorite could end up being sent out. In a big way, baking on this show can be the great equalizer.

For a few more details now, go ahead and check out the full season 12 episode 9 synopsis below:

One chef selects a dessert for each of his or her fellow competitors to bake to perfection. Anything less will force the contestants to face elimination.

The thing that easily makes this episode all the more interesting is the fact that the dessert could be chosen by other contestants. There is a chance to make this show enormously competitive and for major contenders to challenge each other. The more that we see something like this play out, the more satisfied we could be by the very end of the hour.

What do you most want to see when it comes to MasterChef season 12 episode 9 when it arrives?

