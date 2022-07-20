Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD new tonight, July 20?

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC alongside Chicago Fire and Chicago PD? We know that there is a lot of good stuff to look forward to all across the board here!

So where does that leave us at the start of this article? Well, we should go ahead and make it clear that there is some great news currently to share: Production is starting this week for all of these shows! This means that we’re going to be getting some more great news on all of them, and we can’t wait until there is more to dive into when it comes to episode teases and a whole lot more.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

Unfortunately, this is where we have to share the bad part of the equation: There is no new episode on the air for any of them tonight, and there won’t be for some time. Producing scripted television is not a fast process, and there’s a reason why filming tends to start a good six to eight weeks before the start of a season. This allows for the team to bank a number of episodes far in advance. They need to do this, given that it takes longer than a week to make an episode and once the show starts airing, there won’t be another hiatus for at least a good while.

While we don’t imagine that any of these shows will share significant plot spoilers, we absolutely do think that we’re going to have some more headlines coming before too long. Think in terms of guest stars or at the very least, new previews. We’ll take virtually whatever we can, especially since this can be a fairly quiet time when it comes to TV in general.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago Med right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD when they come back on the air?

Are you sad that there are no episodes right around the corner? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to come back for other updates that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







