How The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power celebrated Tolkien

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power may be one of the most anticipated series of the year, and it is also HUGELY ambitious.

Just spend a moment here thinking about the basic construction of this show: A chance to revisit Middle Earth, but not in some direct prequel to The Hobbit. Instead, this an expansive look at the Second Age dating back centuries upon centuries before Bilbo Baggins journey. There are some Elven characters around who exist in the Lord of the Rings timeline, but there’s a chance for a lot of different stories, as well.

The Amazon series is based largely on appendices from J.R.R. Tolkien, and of course with that, you want to do what you can to honor some of this work. The Tolkien estate is very much involved in the show. Not only that, but showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay also consulted directly with the novelist’s grandson Simon Tolkien, very much an accomplished author in his own right. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, here is what McKay had to say:

“The first time we met Simon Tolkien, we had to pinch ourselves — here we were, sitting across the table from the grandson of J.R.R. Tolkien himself … And that was only the beginning of what has proven to be an extremely enriching and rewarding dialogue. His insights, attention to detail and passion for both the characters and the overall architecture of The Rings of Power are woven throughout the pages of our story. Working with Simon has been the experience of a lifetime.”

The Rings of Power as a show is meant to be a celebration of the world that J.R.R. Tolkien created, and we know that his estate can be rather choosy with the projects that they do tend to allow. Their involvement here shows further that they believe greatly in what is being told.

