America’s Got Talent: Chapel Hart get group Golden Buzzer!

At the end of tonight’s America’s Got Talent episode, we had a chance to see the three-person group known as Chapel Hart. They are singers and family members from Mississippi who had big personalities, and also a love for country music.

We knew they’d be getting the Golden Buzzer ahead of time — we saw it given out in the previews! The big question was just how impressive they’d really be. As it turns out, sensational; they could be legitimate country stars down the road. The harmonies were great, and that’s without even getting to the quality of the song itself. This was a great reference to Dolly Parton’s classic “Jolene” — it honored that song while also updating it at the same time. They felt really current and still nostalgic at the same time.

You can tell that Chapel Hart love country music and performing it in equal measure — they are consummate stars who were totally ready for this moment. The entire audition was a breath of fresh air from start to finish. There was no emotional story at the top of it and instead, we just had a chance to enjoy the performance without distraction. This is such the classic case of some really talented people who’ve been doing this for a long time who haven’t broken through in Nashville.

The audience reaction tonight told you everything you need to know — they were chanting for the Golden Buzzer a little bit the moment that the group was done. This was a worthy use of the group Buzzer, and it also marks the end of the road for these in season 17.

Even if Chapel Hart doesn’t win this show, we honestly don’t think we’ve seen the last of them.

