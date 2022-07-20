America’s Got Talent singer Sam Cieri delivers stunning audition!

Going into Sam Cieri’s audition of America’s Got Talent, we had no real idea of what to expect. It was clear that he wanted this moment badly. He’s been fighting to have a career in music for a long time now, and the show did a good job of allowing us to know who he was before he starting to sing.

The moment that he did … wow. He has a tremendous rock voice that would kill in any decade, and he just comes across as super-cool and genuine with what he does. The judges loved him, and we appreciate that there was still a calmness to him before and after the fact. There wasn’t any real talk here about nerves or concerns that he would struggle through this competition.

Sam is actually a part of a band known as Nicotine Dolls, so we wonder if we’ll get more of a full-fledged performance there a little bit later down the line. It was probably smart, though, to audition on his own as a singer, mostly because AGT is the sort of show that doesn’t give anyone a lot of time to show off their acts. It is harder for a band to do that in a limited amount of time.

This was a no-brainer audition to move on to the next round, and we just hope that we see Sam again! The reality this season is that we’re going to lose a good chunk of people between this and the live shows, as there is no formal judge cuts and there may not even be an explanation for why we miss out on some of the people that we do. It could just happen and we have to deal with it.

For now, though, we’re happy to just have this audition.

