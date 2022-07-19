Mayans MC season 5: Could we expect another 10 episodes?

As many of you out there likely know, we are still in a state of Mayans MC season 5 limbo over at FX. While we don’t think that there is a cause for serious concern here in regards to the future, it would be nice to just have that official order.

For those who haven’t seen our previous articles and/or theories, our general feeling is that more episodes are going to be announced at some point this weekend at Comic-Con, and that we are probably going to get some sort of big, celebratory statement from the cast all about it. The feeling from FX may be that it creates a much bigger, cooler moment to announce new episodes when there are so many people in the room to embrace it all at once.

So let’s go ahead and assume that we get that renewal and move on to the next big question: Episode count. Just how many more installments can we realistically expect to get? Ten seems to be the baseline and honestly, we’d be stunned if it is something smaller than that. FX is traditionally good with giving their writers and showrunners time to work their magic. Remember here that they are equally great when it comes to letting them extend their stories beyond the typical hour-long time.

On the flip side, we don’t think that we will get any more than ten, either. The only way we envision that happening is in the event that this was the final season, and FX determined that Elgin James and company needed more time to get the show to a fitting conclusion. The extended final season is something that we’ve seen on a number of occasions over the years; as a matter of fact, it’s being done right now with Better Call Saul.

